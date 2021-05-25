Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter's husband, learned the real health issue he has been suffering from for over half a year.

Following the shocking admission of the alarming symptoms he has, Ryan revealed that the mystery illness he has is Lyme disease.

On Tuesday, the former "Bachelorette" star braved his feelings and public shared how his Lyme disease was triggered. He told his wife during her "Better Etc." podcast that the high levels of mold in his body made the disease worse.

"It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold," he said, as quoted by Fox News.

The 46-year-old star added that other people in the fire academy might be exposed to the toxins, as well. But since they might have stronger genetics, they could safeguard themselves from having Lyme disease.

Apart from his mold exposure, Ryan shared more alarming health complications he faces.

Ryan Sutter's Disease: What Happened to Trista Sutter's Husband?

In the same podcast, Ryan revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. To make things worst, he was also diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus - a disease that causes mononucleosis.

The celebrity firefighter noted that because of these health issues, he suffered from exhaustion and dehydration that eventually weakened his immune system.

"So my immune system was weakened, making it difficult to fight off infections, or what it seems like, allowing prior infections that my immune system had been able to sort of suppress and keep down, to resurface," he went on.

For months, they tried seeing multiple doctors who could finally explain Ryan's symptoms. They even assumed he had a Lymphoma. But after a few tries, they discovered what's truly happening to him.

Sharing her thoughts about her husband's struggles, the 48-year-old Trista expressed how hard it has been to see Ryan struggling.

According to the loving wife, she continues to advocate for him to support him whenever he gets emotional and hopeless.

Lyme disease patients are required to take heavy antibiotics. However, Ryan wants to change his diet instead.

"I've gone on specific diets and things to try to alleviate a lot of those things so my internal organs can function more efficiently and begin to fight back some of these viruses and bacteria that they were able to hold back prior to going through this last year," Ryan went on.

