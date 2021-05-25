Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Husband Safaree Samuels Amid Pregnancy— Cause of Split Details

Erica Mena from the reality TV series "Love & Hip Hop" files for divorce from husband Safaree Samuels after less than two years of marriage.

According to Page Six, the reality tv star filed the divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia last Friday, May 21st. Based on the documents obtained by the outlet, the reason behind the split is their marraige is "irretrievbly broken" and there's "no hope in reconciliation".



The now-ex couple had a child together, 1-year-old Safire, Mena is asking for physical custody of the child. According to the files, the star is willing to share joint legal custody "with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children's best interests,"

She is also requesting for full child support and exclusive use of their home in Georgia.

READ NOW: Kevin Spacey Movie Comeback: Accusers Condemn Actor's Newest Gig Following Sexual Abuse Claims

The divorce came just weeks after the couple announced her pregnancy in a now-deleted post on Instagram by writing "Marriage-it's not easy at all. But having a family of your own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am."

After the announcement, Erica expressed her sentiments on Instagram Stories to defend her social media quarrel with Samuels.

"Granted, there's been mistakes made, immaturely, but a marriage is a marriage, And unfortunately, there's been mishaps. In any marriage, sh*t happens. When you're in the public eye, my husband and I have both realized that things should be kept in." she said in a now-expired video transcribed by E! News

The couple's split rumors started circulating in November of 2020 when Samuels posted a now-deleted photo with the caption "BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!" which he also tagged the divorce court on the post.

He then publicly apologized to Mena shortly after by posting "I'm not a bachelor and I love my wife. I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish and salute to all the real men out there."

The Puerto Rican-Dominican star has a 14-year-old son named King Javien Conde from ex-boyfriend Raul Conde. She is a main cast member on the third season of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" as well as the seventh season of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

The "Love & Hip Hop" stars has not publicly addressed the current issue.

READ ALSO: How to Seduce Bill Gates: Redditors Share Hilarious and Shocking Ways Amid Melinda Gates Divorce



See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles