Kevin Spacey Movie Comeback: Accusers Condemn Actor’s Newest Gig Following Sexual Abuse Claims

Kevin Spacey is making a movie comeback this 2021 after being away from the spotlight for years following claims of sexual abuse.

Though many are excited to be able to watch him on the big screen once again, his newest acting gig isn't sitting well with some of his sexual assault accusers.

Mark Ebenhoch, who spoke to a news outlet of his feelings towards Spacey's new role in an Italian film.

The actor will be playing a cop investigating a man who was wrongfully accused of sexually abusing children.

Ebenhoch's, who claims he was solicited on a film set to have sex with the former Hollywood A-list actor, first thought was "'What the hell?!?!'"

He believes that casting Spacey for the role was "absurd" given that he had an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that the movie would be dealing with the same topic and concern.

While the victim says that he's still waiting for the "American Beauty" actor to publicly apologize to the people he was allegedly abused and taking full responsibility for the alleged misconduct, he is hoping that producers of Kevin Spacey's new movie this 2021 know that the actor has changed his ways.

He's also praying that Spacey isn't the same man who had alleged escapades with young men in movie sets.

Ebenchoch also said that producers should immediately fire the actor if he gets out of line and that people on set should keep an eye on Kevin Spacey.

Where is Kevin Spacey Now 2021?

News of accusers' outrage comes after it was widely reported that he's set for an acting return for an Italian movie titled "L'uomo Che Disegno Dio," or "Th Man Who Drew God," directed by Franco Nero.

This is the first movie he booked since sexual abuse allegations surfaced about four years ago.

The movie's production will be set in Italy and will also star the director's wife, Vanessa Redgrave.

Nero told ABC News of Kevin Spacey's participation in his film, "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

Kevin Spacey Sexual Abuse Allegations

Allegations about Kevin Spacey's behavior emerged in 2017 during the height of the Me Too movement.

He was fired from "House of Cards" and was even edited out of the Oscar-nominated movie, "All the Money In the World."

People were coming out with their own "Kevin Spacey Story" where some shared their encounters with the actor including some groping incidents including one in the bar of London's Old Vic Theater.

Even filmmaker Tony Montana came forward saying Spacey grabbed his crotch forcefully "and grabbed my whole package."

Past employees of "House of Cards" also spoke of their sexual harassment experiences with the actor, even claimed that there is a toxic work environment by Kevin Spacey on the set. They even described his behavior as predatory.

He then went on to attend The Meadows rehab for sex addiction and went to court numerous times for charges like sexual assault, criminal assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

