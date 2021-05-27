LOOK! Demi Rose Debuts OnlyFans Account with Steamy Topless Photos, Fans Went Wild!

British model Demi Rose recenly broke Instagram after announcing her OnlyFans debut by posting a topless photo.

The 26-year-old model from Birmingham is known to post steamy photos on her Instagram account with a massive 16.5 million followers. Recently, she announced that she signed up to OnlyFans and will be posting x-rated contents for a price.

She posted a topless photo and a vintage Playboy magazine that covers her top. She wrote in the caption "You asked, OFcourse I listened. Been working on my hottest exclusive content... ever. I'm so happy to finally share it with you! Link in my bio if you click under my website. Happy Flower Full Moon! I love you"

Rose offers a subscription price of $22.22 a month and another option of $119.99 for six months which gives you a 10% discount.

Just moments after the announcement, fans went wild all over social media.

"Why so pretty? You can kill anyone with that beauty" a user commented on the post. "Bruh....Demi Rose just made an OnlyFans.....TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY" a Twitter user wrote. "I'm pretty sure Demi Rose broke onlyfans" another user tweeted.

Demi Rose is not the only celebrity who has an OnlyFans account. Bella Thorne is one of the most popular OF content creators around, the actress has reportedly earned a whopping $1 Million in revenue within 24 hours of launching her account.

Rapper Tyga also has x-rated content on his account which made him earn millions of dollars.

Other celebrities include Tyler Posey, Jordyn Woods, Cardi B, and Aaron Carter.

Only Fans is an exclusive subscription platform that offers exclusive content for fans. Content creators have the freedom to post anything they want including NSFW content.

The exclusive platform was launched in 2016 and was first used by sex workers. Since then, big celebrities had also taken over the app.

Prior to her OnlyFans craze, Demi's career skyrocketed at a very young age.

At the age 14, she detailed her online bullying experience in an interview with MailOnline. As a teenager, she started posting photos of her in the beach that gained her a massive following.

At the time of this writing, Rose has been fairly active on OF, she currently have 11 photos and videos for those who availed the subscription

