Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Relationship ‘Confirmed’ After Planning to Go Instagram-Official Last Month

It seems like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rumored romance and the public comeback has been in the works months before they were spotted together in the car last month.

According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, Bennifer, who dated in 2002 and got engaged shortly after but called off their wedding in 2003 and broke up officially in 2004, planned to publicize their reunion in a more controlled way before pictures of them emerged in J.Lo's Escalade.

The paparazzi pictures of the "Superman v Batman" actor dropping his car off at the Hotel Bel-Air and then later traveling to his ex-girlfriend's nearby mansion had beat him to the bunch.

The insider revealed that Affleck stayed at J.Lo's mansion in April, the month she and Alex Rodriguez declared they were splitting.

At that time, the insider also told the outlet that the "Maid in Manhattan" actress was planning to announce that they are back together via Instagram.

"It's all about timing with her," they shared.

Though the alleged reunited couple has yet to officially announce that they were back together this 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to hint to everyone in the world that Bennifer 2.0 is in full swing.

They have already been spotted spending time together, with the first one in Montana and the second one in Miami.

Recently, Affleck and J.Lo were snapped at a Miami rental home where the singer-actress meditated on the waterfront while the "Daredevil" star was seen smoking.

Aside from doing things together separately, they were also spotted hitting the gym together and even reportedly started kissing each other between sets.

Sources close to the pair are still confused as to how serious Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are this time.

A source revealed to Page Six, "These are people who don't like to be alone and she likes him. They have a long history there."

Recently, the "Hustlers" actress also gave fans a hint that she's back with her ex-beau after allegedly liking a post about "finally being loved effortlessly."

Instagram-based gossip page Deux Moi later pointed out that J.Lo un-"liked" the post.

How Is Alex Rodriguez Amid Bennifer 2.0?

As Bennifer continues to spark reunion rumors, Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez cryptically makes references to a "new phase" on his social media page.

The same day his ex and Ben Affleck were pictured in Miami, A-Rod wrote in an IG Story that, "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life."

"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually."

The former MLB star said, "I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

