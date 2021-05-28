Danny Masterson Rape Accusers Prevented By Scientologists To Go To Police Over Bizaare Church Rules

Danny Masterson is accused of rape by three people and the trial for the case will start this summer.

Just ahead of the trial, disturbing allegations about the Church of Scientology have come to light.

According to the accusers' testimony, they claimed that Scientology officials prevented them from talking to the police.

One woman that testified claimed that a Scientology official told her to write that she'll be "taking responsibility" after being allegedly assaulted by Masterson while unconscious in 2001.

She reportedly wrote a letter to an "international justice chief" and revealed there were references to "Things That Shouldn't Be" kind of reports and "knowledge" reports.

The second accuser, whose parents are also part of the controversial church, wanted to report Masterson when he allegedly rape her in 2003. However, a lawyer for the church allegedly told her she would be expelled from the church once she tattles to the police.

After hearing the testimony, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who is overlooking the Danny Masterson case, accused Scientology of having policies that not only "discourage" but also "prohibits" their church members from reporting another member to the police.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the judge suggested this may possibly why the accusers waited years before they were able to report these allegations.

What Is Scientology? What Are Their Rules?

According to Scientology critics, the allegations from Danny Masterson's alleged rape victims match the other allegations against the controversial church, known for many celebrity church members.

According to Mike Rinder, who was a former Scientologist, told the LA Times, "The activities of Scientology have been so much a part of the evidence that's being put forth as to why these women were not immediately going to law enforcement.

"That it's sort of brought the dirty laundry out into public view, which is exactly what Scientology does not want to have happened."

Rinder also revealed that the Church of Scientology doesn't trust the government institutions and that they direct and deal with their members' complaints internally.

But for those who don't know what Scientology is, it is a set of "religious beliefs" created by fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard. Scientologists believe that people are immortal alien beings who have forgotten their true nature and that they are trapped in a human body.

The church has some rules that each member would have to follow.

This included what seems to be normal rules such as being only allowed to washing the car every after use and washing the windows with water only, to slightly bizarre rules such as using only one brand of shoe polish, using only unscented deodorant, not being allowed to use perfume or freshener, and the most bizarre.

These included being prohibited to read people's facial expressions, writing up which "condition" you're in every so often, stare at graphs every day to see how Scientology is doing, fill out a request form each time you'll be doing something outside your normal schedule.

For the Danny Masterson case, one of the rules the three accusers followed was not calling the police. Because per their rule, you'll need to write up the issue then take it to the church for mediation.

In a Reddit post, one user explained that the church would "always find that it's your own fault."

Danny Masterson Trial

The former "That 70s Show" star's accusers testified in a preliminary hearing with the Los Angeles Superior Court, with the judge deciding that there was a probable cause to charge him.

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo has ordered that the Hollywood star should stand trial. Masterson's arraignment is on Jun. 7.

Masterson is currently out on $3.3 million bond.

