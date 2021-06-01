Queen Elizabeth's Savior? Kate Middleton Steps Up Majorly After Prince Philip's Death

Kate Middleton stepped up again to ensure that the monarchy receives all the support after Prince Philip's death.

This year, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family suffered from a massive loss after Prince Philip died. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 due to "old age."

Whenever the monarchy faces losses - whether temporary or permanent - they make sure someone has to step up to fill in. In the current case, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, became the monarchy's glue once again.

Kate Middleton Keeps Royal Family Together

In a new interview with "60 Minutes Australia," royal reporter and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl said that the duchess holds everything together amid media scrutiny.

"I think Kate is the glue," she said, as quoted by Yahoo! Life. "In the same way that the Duke of Edinburgh was always the one who would help resolve family issues. He was the patriarch of the family. I see Kate stepping into that role. Trying to keep things together."

With nearly a decade of experience as a royal, Nicholl noted that Kate began showing herself even more by becoming a key player. The royal family itself also highlights her capabilities as the wife of the future King.

Since Kate Middleton's arrival, people have received more access to the royal family since she opened the doors for everyone.

In the end, the royal correspondent claimed that Prince William and Kate would determine the real future and longevity of the monarchy.

Prince William Helped Kate Become The Woman She is Now

In a separate interview, Nicholl noted that the Duchess of Cambridge already prepared herself to become Prince William's queen consort.

She told ITV's "Lorraine" that the heir to the throne felt proud of how his wife adapted the royal life so quickly.

She also applauded Prince William for being a great mentor who helped and guided the duchess since day one.

In the same interview, Nicholl recalled when Kate's arrival eventually connected the royal family and the press.

Meanwhile, Tatler Magazine said that Kate has a "ruthless survival streak," which makes her more capable of guiding the royal family.

"She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen," the statement went on.

