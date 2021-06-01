A viral new TikTok hack this 2021 would surely help many people who have difficulties sleeping instantly.

With the weather starting to heat up to welcome summer, falling asleep at night can start to become problematic.

But one of the ways to combat that difficulty is to drink a hot mug of boiled lettuce water.

Though it certainly sounds unappetizing, it promises to do wonders.

According to Shapla Hoque, who shared the tip on her TikTok page, which now has over 4.5 million views, she explained the entire process.

In the video, she poured boiling water on her newly-cleaned lettuce leaves and then later adding a bag of peppermint tea so it wouldn't taste like "s-t."

"Update: I do feel slightly drowsy - not like knock-out but sleepy."

But she later added that she should've left the tea out to feel the maximum effect of the lettuce water.

Despite the addition of the peppermint tea, the TIkToker reported how she started feeling well and drowsy at the end of the video.

"Update, lettuce has crack because your sis is gone," she said.

It's a nice sleep-time kind of drink to have minus the caffeine.

The post's comments section has gone wild, with some mocking the hack while some are excited to try it out.

One TikTok user quipped, "No wonder after I eat a triple meat burger I feel so sleepy, the lettuce gets warm in between the meats."

"On my way to buy 30 lettuces," one user said.

Another wrote in the comments, "Not me about to ask my bf if he wants tea since he stays up playing games."

Though many people didn't believe that simple lettuce boiled in water could give the maximum effect of instantly wanting to sleep, science has backed this 2021 TikTok hack.

READ ALSO: Ellie Kemper Trends on Twitter For The Wrong Reasons: What to Know About Queen of 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball

Will Lettuce Water Make You Fall Asleep?

The lettuce water's power comes from its high levels of lactucarium. According to reports, scientists found that this herb has a soothing effect on a mouse.

According to a 2017 study, there is actual medicinal value for Lactuca sativa (lettuce) as it belongs in the Compositae family.

The study also mentioned how traditionally, lettuce, which we eat in salads, burgers, and Korean barbecue wraps, reportedly has a sedative-hypnotic property.

And if a person couldn't afford to purchase melatonin, the study suggests that lettuce, especially romaine lettuce, is a cheap source to help you fall asleep instantly.

@shapla_11 if you can't sleep, try this ##lettucewater ##insomnia ##lifehacks ##fyp ♬Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

READ MORE: Lil Loaded's Tragic Cause of Death: Did Rapper Die by Suicide?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles