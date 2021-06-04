Drake Bell's Ex Jimi Ono Outs Shocking Revelations on Actor's Involvement With 'Extremely Young Girls'

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, popularly known by her stage name Jimi Ono, is breaking her silence after the actor's arrest.

Ono first became viral last year when she posted TikTok videos of her exposing the actor for allegedly abusing her when they dated in the past.

Recently, she spoke to The Daily Beast to spill more information about the arrested actor.

The singer, who dated Bell from 2006 to 2009, claims that the "Drake and Josh" star's recent arrest is an example of what she had witnessed in the past.

She said that she caught Bell talking to young girls online, "I would witness him having inappropriate conversations online with underage" she stated.

She also added that she saw a lot of "questionable, crazy sh*t" on his computer including conversations of him with "extremely young girls" via e-mail.

Jimi Ono's abuse claims

August of last year when Jimi Ono took to TikTok to detail her experience with the actor when she was just 16 years old.

In the now-deleted series of videos, which was obtained by Marva John on YouTube, Ono alleges that the actor was alcoholic and abusive. (check out the video compilation below)

In the first video, the singer added a text that says "Think you can hurt my feelings? I lived with and dated an alcholic, abusive, Drake Bell from 16-19"

The following video is filled with voice over while throwback photos of the ex-couple flashes on the screen. Ono said that she doesn't care if anyone believes her because it is her life story. "abuse is something that all women have to go through" she said.

READ NOW: Jared Drake Bell Pleads Not Guilty of Damaging Crimes Against 15-Year-Old Child; Alleged Offenses Explored

She claims that she lived with Bell at the age of 16, a year later she mentioned that the verbal abused started which she described as "the worst type of verbal abuse you could imagine". Following this is a series of physical abuse that includes hitting and throwing.

She added that the worst case she experienced was the time when the actor dragged her down the stairs and her face hit every step.

Drake Bell pleaded not guilty

The actor was under the custody of Cleveland Police as we previously reported.

On May 21, Bell faced several counts of crimes after he allegedly did some things to a 15-year-old kid which includes sending inappropriate messages.

The actor received one count of first-degree misdemeanor, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of attempted endangering children.

Drake pleaded not guilty and posted a $2,500 bond before being released.

READ ALSO: Sinnead O'Connor Shares Moment Prince's Irises Disappeared, Other Horrifying 'Devil's' Acts

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles