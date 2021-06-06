Lisa Banes suffered from severe injuries after she was hit by a scooter in New York City.

In a statement provided by her manager David Williams and the New York Police Department, it has been revealed that Banes was trying to cross a street when a scooter struck her.

Manager David Williams disclosed in an e-mail that the 65-year-old actress is currently in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital. He added that he and her family hope that "she pulls through" the life and death situation.

"The driver did not stop but continued," Williams said, as quoted by NBC News. "Luckily, she was relatively close to the hospital and she was able to be transported there."

Banes famously appeared in numerous series and movies. She worked with Ben Affleck for the 2014 film "Gone Girl" and with Tom Cruise for "Cocktail" in 1988. She also scored roles on "Masters of Sex," "Madam Secretary," and "Nashville," among others.

What Happened To Lisa Banes?

Initially, the NYPD announced that a 65-year-old woman was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

The department reportedly received a 911 call and found out that the incident happened at West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

According to NYPD spokesperson Denise Moroney, the female pedestrian was left on the road after sustaining head trauma. The driver of the scooter left the scene and fled North. Since the accident, there are no arrests happened yet.

The emergency response team then rushed Banes to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, the investigation learned that the actress tried to cross the road in her favor. However, the scooter drove through a red light and struck her in the end.

Per the manager, the veteran actress was planning to visit Juilliard and Lincoln Center Theater before she was hit by the vehicle.

Fans, Colleagues Sent Well Wishes

Following the incident, Banes' fans and co-workers immediately sent messages and wished for her speedy recovery.

Jill Sobule wrote, "My pal, the Magnificent Lisa Banes. I tried to shoot her with a Patty Hearst vibe but with her kitten instead of a gun. We are all praying for her health."

"Gerry and I are reeling from the news that our dear, warm, gifted & elegant friend Lisa Banes is in critical condition after a hit & run accident last night. Prayers, please, and loving energy for Lisa, her wife Kathryn, and their many distraught friends," Joe Kennan penned.

