Barack Obama Drops Powerful Message Against Cancel Culture: 'People Are Going Overboard'

Barack Obama unceasingly works on the worsening cancel culture despite being out of the office for years.

Obama recently sat down for a serious interview with CNN's reporter Anderson Cooper and addressed the dangers of cancel culture in the country.

Per the former POTUS, the issue currently goes too far in American society across the country. Still, he shed some light and hope by revealing that his daughters and their friends work on eliminating the stigma.

He said, "A lot of the dangers of cancel culture and 'we're just going to be condemning people all the time,' at least among my daughters, they'll acknowledge that among their peer group or in college campuses, you'll see people going overboard."

Former President Barack Obama says cancel culture goes “overboard,” but highlights calling out “institutions or individuals if they are being cruel.” pic.twitter.com/2Se5EECmGn — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2021

The 59-year-old detailed that his daughters Malia and Sasha already learned how not to expect everybody to be right at all times. Despite their very understanding nature, Obama and his family know when to call out people or institutions once they are being cruel and discriminating.

Barack Obama Believes in Forgiveness

Highlighting the cancel culture while being brave enough to call out racists surely helps everyone in raising and spreading awareness. While most people still need to learn how not to abuse other people racially and emotionally, he believes that people know everyone is not perfect.

For what it's worth, Obama delivered a life-changing message during his foundation's Summit in Chicago in 2019. At that time, he slammed the ongoing woke culture which affects people's capacity to forgive others and be kind.

"This idea of purity and you're never compromised and you're always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly," he said. "The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.

READ ALSO: Ellie Kemper Admits Ignorance When She Joined Controversial Debutante Ball: 'I Reject White Supremacy'

Obama then encouraged everyone to call out abusive people online and assured them that it will never be a form of activism.

The former president expanded the awareness even more through his memoir, "A Promised Land."

Obama once talked with NPR's Michel Martin to discuss the racial issues during his presidency. Being one of the Black Presidents the U.S. ever had, he noted that his election broke the fever of racism.

He told the reporter that his appointment as the U.S. President broke the barrier that once divided the people. Because of that milestone, the young generation realized that having a Black person in the highest position of the government is not weird nor exceptional.

READ MORE: Jimi Ono's Viral TikTok Video Outs Drake Bell's Shameless Abuse on Women

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles