Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Vowed Not To Make THIS Same Mistake From Their Previous Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now going to choose their battles.

They've already talked about how they would handle the paparazzi taking pictures of their every move, now that they may have rekindled their romance once again, more than 15 years later.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, the "Batman v Superman" star will not be fazed by the intense media attention with his relationship to the "Maid in Manhattan" actress.

When they first dated back and got engaged a couple of years ago, one of the problems they encountered was the photographers and how they were always around their high-profile relationship.

The insider revealed that now, Ben Affleck knows what he is in for this time, and now he understands.

"JLo warned him they would be followed by paparazzi again. And he knew and understood."

While the 48-year-old dad is known to be a private person, Ben reportedly accepted his fate.

The insider said that Ben thinks, "'It is what it is.'"

In their early relationship, the paparazzi was extremely vicious, especially for JLo who received a slew of disturbing comments throughout their relationship, which ran from 2002 until 2004.

Ben previously said, "People were so f-----g mean about her - sexist, racist, ugly, vicious s--t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said."

READ ALSO:Kim Kardashian's 'Feelings' Toward Kanye West, Irina Shayk Romance Revealed

True love always finds its way. These two are meant to be together. They couldn't match with other partners because it was always for each other the love of their lives. It is no coincidence that they ended up together. God bless you #Bennifer @JLo @BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/ER2CT4XwLJ — eirinis (@eirinis11901781) June 2, 2021

Since April, the newly reunited Bennifer 2.0 has been inseparable, especially after Jennifer Lopez's split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez.

But things may seem to be heating up quickly for Ben and Jen, as the "Get Right" singer has reportedly toured schools in Los Angeles for her 13-year-old twins, with the school being especially near Ben's home.

And though JLo may seem happy with where she is now with Ben Affleck, another insider told Page Six that she knows her priorities- and one of those is her kids.

Jennifer Lopez shares two kids, Esme and Max, with ex-husband Mark Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2014, and according to the insider, she will always put her family before romance.

"She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account."

As for JLo's ex-husband, he wants the "Jenny From The Block" performer to "be happy and fulfilled."

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Romance

Ben Affleck also shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. But with his new romance being reported everywhere, how does the "Alias" star feel about this?

Jennifer Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck from 2005 until 2018.

Meanwhile, Garner gave JLo and her ex-husband the seal of approval.

She also doesn't care much about what her ex-husband does, just as long as he keeps up with himself.

An insider told Us Weekly, "As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then [Garner] is happy."

READ MORE: Liam Payne, Maya Henry Cause of Split: Was it Because of This Woman?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles