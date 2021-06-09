'KUWTK' Reunion: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick's 'Deal Breaker' In Their Relationship

In a teaser released of the explosive "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion for its season finale, Andy Cohen grills the Kardashian-Jenner family with questions that are meant to spill all the tea.

In the video, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner can be seen sitting down in a "housewives-style" set up.

Although the video is only one minute and 19 seconds long, it's enough to give us clues on what will go down in the bombshell reunion. (watch the teaser below)

Fans are expected to know more about Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's relationship. In one part of the video, Andy Cohen asked the eldest Kardashian with a shocking question "Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn't shared so much of it?"

Kourtney did not hesitate to answer as she responded quickly with "probably". Following the response, Kim can be seen surprised as she said "really?"

She then proceeded to reveal the turning point of their relationship "I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker", which Scott immediately answered "it was pretty responsible".

Disick had struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. In 2015, he went to a rehab facility twice.

Kourtney Kardashian vents her frustration

In a different teaser for the upcoming series finale, Kourtney expressed her disappointment with her family for siding with Scott. In the teaser the reality TV star said that she's "over it" with her family always enabling her ex because they don't know what went down in their relationship.

She also mentioned that when they broke up, she set certain boundaries with him. She also added that Scott has been doing good with self-improvement and being a dad to their children but the biggest thing is "having consistency"

'KWUTK' Reunion to air next week

Besides the ex-couple, other members of the family had also given a sneak peek about their answers in the said reunion.

In one part, Kim was asked about a man which was not revealed "do you think you owe him an apology?" Kim replied "absolutely".

The reunion is also expected to tackle more on Khloe Kardashian's messy relationship with Tristan Thompson as well as Kris Jenner's past with Caitlyn Jenner.

"KWUTK" reunion will have two parts and will air a week after the series finale, the first one will premiere on Thursday next week and the second one will air on June 17.

Kourtney and Scott's relationship

The ex-couple dated for nearly a decade but they never got married. They had three children together named Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Their relationship ended in 2015 after Scott was photographed with his ex-girlfriend. The two have been co-parenting ever since.

Kourtney has been dating singer Travis Barker, while Scott currently dates Amelia Hamlin.

