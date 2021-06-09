Former model Charlotte Bonstrom reportedly left her partner Vittorio Assaf for her twin sister's husband.

Bonstrom is a Swedish ex-model who has been married to Assaf, a restauranteur who co-founded Serafina Restaurants, for 20 years. They had two children together named Vittorio and Valentina.

According to Page Six, a source stated that Charlotte has been having an affair during the pandemic with twin sister Cecilia's husband Thierry Gillier, founder of the renowned french fashion line Zadig & Voltaire.

The source said that the affair broke Cecilia's heart because she was betrayed by her own twin sister and husband.

The news outlet also reported that it's been the talk of town in New York City that Cecilia, who is also the creative director of the fashion line mentioned above, is now in a relationship with Assaf in order to get revenge.

Assaf quickly denied the allegations but he confirmed that his estranged wife is planning to get married to her twin sister's husband.

He told the outlet that they are in the process of divorce as Charlotte is getting married to Gillier.

"It is very difficult, but I have nothing to do with the sister of Charlotte." he said.

Now, another source claims that the Charlotte's marriage went downhill because Assaf has been spending time with other models while they're married.

The source alleges that the former model was "hurt" by the situation which made her secretly date other people. They also added that the relationship of the twins is unlikely to be repaired.

Cecilia apparently found out about the family affair early last year when she took to Instagram to post a seemingly cryptic quote that reads "you're looking for three things, generally, in a person: intelligence, energy and integrity, and if they don't have the last one, don't even bother with the first two." She then tagged her twin and husband in the caption.

Following this, Cecilia had also posted another quote about maturity and leaving people for her mental well-being. (check out the full quote below)

The news outlet reached out to Charlotte but she never confirmed nor deny the allegations, she simply stated "This is my private life. You can write whatever you want."

Cecilia, on the other hand, did not respond to the outlet.

