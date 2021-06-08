Kim Kardashian Challenged To Fight UFC World Champ Amanda Nunes For a Whopping Amount

Kim Kardashian is so many things.

She's a reality star, an entrepreneur, a mom, a sister, an aunt, a lawyer in the making, a fashion icon, a wannabe dancer, and so much more.

In all of the people in Hollywood, the 40-year-old mom-of-four has done so many things in her life.

Now, the KUWTK star has been invited to do something new to add to her list of "already done."

The UFC is calling out for Kim Kardashian to face one of their star fighters in the Octagon for a mismatch championship with world champ Amanda Nunes like no other.

News of the invitation comes after the boxing exhibition that took place over the weekend between boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul. At the end of the fight, there wasn't a winner declared.

They fought for eight rounds, and it seemed like their match was purely for entertainment.

UFC president Dana White said in an interview, "If you've got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, then they deserve to take those dummies' money."

"Those guys who went out and fought and got you to pay 50 bucks deserve your money."

White also offered his fantasy matchup that included Kim Kardashian.

"Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes."

He jokingly said, "How big do you think that fight would be? It'd be huge!"

The presenter joked that both could take home $50 to $100M.

Amanda Nunes is a 21-4 over her professional career.

Amanda Nunes and Fans Want to Put Kim Kardashian in the Ring

When news broke out of Dana White and the fans agreeing that Amanda Nunes and Kim Kardashian should fight inside the Octagon, even the Brazilian UFC fighter commented.

On Twitter, the 33-year-old fighter said, "Hey @KimKardashian, let's do this? Lol?"

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the news of the 1 in 100 possibilities that the mismatch would happen.

They even warned Nunes, quipping, "Amanda, be careful. Kim K is good with her hands and even better off her back," referring to one of Kim Kardashian's scandals.

Another said, "Amanda could take on all three sisters at the time, with one hand tied with her back and still win in under a min."

While the matchup can be called a crazy one, the most egregious difference of all, it is still worth noting that with the KKW Beauty mogul's popularity, people would want to watch her step inside the ring again.

Back in 2009, Kim Kardashian competed for a celebrity boxing match for the Kardashian Charity Knockout. She went against Tamara Frapasella.

One of the things Kardashian doesn't have is the skills to box. So didn't come out of the ring victorious.

But everyone will just have to wait and see. After all, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is pretty busy these days with her ongoing divorce, being a mom, running an empire, and studying law.

