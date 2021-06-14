Oprah Using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Host Accused of 'Playing' the Couple

Thomas Markle thinks his daughter - whom he does not have a good relationship with - is being used by none other than Oprah. According to the distraught dad, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are merely tools for the talk show host, used to further her own career.

Meghan Markle's father did not mince words when he shared what he thinks of the renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with his daughter and husband, which transpired this spring.

Thomas Markle, whom the public knows has been estranged from Meghan for years, said Winfrey of "using" the couple to benefit her own career by taking advantage of Prince Harry's vulnerability at this moment.

Thomas Markle was interviewed by "60 Minutes Australia and he did not hold back. "Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan," he said. "I think she's using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she's taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television," he added.

It can be recalled that this interview with Oprah was very damning of the palace as the couple aired many dirty laundry. While some believed that it was only Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's way of getting attention, some believed that all that they have shared were merely the truth. The fact that Prince Harry has supported his wife and did not deny any of the allegations was, for many, quite telling.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revealed All During Oprah Bombshell Interview

Meghan and Harry made accusations of racism during the sit-down, not just towards them, but against their kid, baby Archie. The two also said even though Meghan was already making several cries for help with her mental health issues, these were largely ignored. As a result, Meghan Markle said she was suicidal at one point. Both said their issues were only given attention when they exited their roles as senior royals last year.

All in all, it was really a bombshell interview. But Thomas Markle does not see it as her daughter's chance to reveal what truly she suffered in the palace. Instead, he thinks it was Oprah's blatant disregard for Harry's weaknesses, using these instead to further her own career.

Prince Harry Vulnerable in the US

Thomas did not imagine Prince Harry's weakened state. It has been reported several times that Harry feels lost in America. Many analysts also claimed that Harry, given the fact that he is a true-born royalty, is struggling to live like a normal person in the United States, regardless if this is entirely his choice.

It can be remembered that after that Oprah bombshell interview, Harry spoke to the talk show queen once more for their new Apple TV+ show, "The Me You Can't See. Here, he revealed his deeply personal struggles after the tragic death of her mom and well-loved princess, Princess Diana.

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," Harry, now 36, shared.

