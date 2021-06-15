Ziona Chana, the man, famously known for having 39 wives and 94 kids, has died at the age of 76. He is the patriarch of the largest family in the world, with over 167 members.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, India, took to Twitter to announce the devastating news. "With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a," he wrote.

"Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam had become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!" he added.

Trinity Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, declared that he was "brought dead" at around 3 PM on Sunday. He died from hypertension and diabetes complications.

Ziona Chana's funeral on hold

According to Times of India, the patriarch's funeral is on hold as members of their church believe that he is still alive.

According to Zaitinkhuma, the church's secretary, their family felt a pulse, and his body is still warm when he was brought back home on Sunday evening.

They also claim that there were no stiffening muscles throughout his body until the next day. Therefore, their community believes that it is not appropriate to hold a funeral in his condition.

Twitter users not happy with his legacy

Following his death, a lot of Twitter users expressed their disappointment with Chana's local sect.

"Profoundly misogynistic, this is wrong at multiple levels, and the state govt supports the man?" one user wrote.

"It was ilegal by any religion's standard ? Did the state took the action for this mischivious blunder?" another user tweeted.

"Creepy in all ways. Specially the ones who followed him." one wrote.

Ziona Chana's history

Chana, who was born on July 21, 1945, was also the head of a local Christian sect called "Chana Pawn" that allows polyamorous relationships. It was founded by his father in 1942 and had hundreds of families as its members.

He was 17 years old when he married his first wife, and he claimed that he had married ten wives in the same year.

Ziona spent his last days living in a four-story building called "Chhuan Thar Run" (Abode of the New Generation) that has over 100 rooms together with his family.

Ziona Chana is survived by 39 wives and over 200 children and grandchildren.

