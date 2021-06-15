Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Making Critical Career Move by Hiring Nicole Scherzinger's Consultant?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a critical career move that would help them get more megabucks deals.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are poaching Ollie Ayling to be part of their team.

The couple is said to be impressed with how the 30-year-old business consultant was able to bring so many projects and money to former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

With money and projects combined, the couple also wants to take a piece of the action.

An insider revealed, "Harry and Meghan are rapidly expanding their business empire and want the best in the business to help."

Ollie Ayling reportedly helped Scherzinger get about $13 million fortune when he worked for her for seven years.

Per the insider, he has played an important role in guiding the singer-dancer's career, "Making her money and keeping her relevant, so he was deemed a perfect fit."

The Sussexes are already way more famous than the Pussycat Dolls. Now, they want a fortune bigger than Nicole's."

Because of Ayling, the "Don't Cha" hitmaker landed roles in several movies, such as "Moana" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

Most importantly, he was the person that secured her return to "The X Factor" judging panel, as well as "The Masked Singer US" panel and "Australia's Got Talent."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Current Business Deals

Meghan Markle's book The Bench on a display in Europe's largest bookstore Waterstones Piccadilly, June 08 in London, England.The book comes just days after Meghan and Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SfGrxDVswi — Art Gallery (@ArtGall71516523) June 8, 2021

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles to have a career in the US, they were able to earn about $250 million.

Last year, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a Netflix deal worth $150 million, according to The New York Times.

Their multi-year deal with the streaming giant will see the couple producing documentaries, series, movies, shows, and children's programming.

In a statement released by the Sussexes at the time of the deal's announcement, "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

Aside from Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also partnered with Spotify through their production company, Archewell Audio.

According to reports, they will be hosting and producing podcasts, with their deal estimated to be worth $25 million.

Their first episode arrived on Dec. 29, 2020, where they featured celebrity guests such as Sir Elton John, James Corden, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and many more.

Recently, Meghan Markle also published her first children's book titled "The Bench." She was reportedly paid $704,000 in advance.

As of writing, Forbes estimated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's estimated collective worth is $10 million.

