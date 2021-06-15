Chrissy Teigen Seriously Cancelled? Celebrities React to Her Pushing Michael Costello to Become Suicidal

Another day, another Chrissy Teigen scandal. It indeed appears that Teigen has hurt more people than she realized in the past, which is shocking to her fans.

This time, it's designer Michael Costello who is putting his story out there, claiming he had suicidal thoughts because of what Teigen had put him through.

The accusations or revelations came about after Teigen released a lengthy apology (her second one - the first one was directed at Stodden) on her social media account to all the people she has hurt, not just Courtney Stodden, who was first to have brought Teigen's past problematic behavior to light.

According to designer Michael Costello (via Huffpost), up to now, he still feels "traumatized, depressed and has thoughts of suicide" over Teigen. He revealed that the model had made several attempts to destroy his career.

After his post, other Entertainment figures came out in support of the designer, which can be damning to John Legend's wife.

While Costello has since appeared to turn off comments on the post, celebrities initially responded to his Instagram.

According to the Daily Mail, model April Love Geary wrote, "I'm really happy you're here with us today. You're a beautiful person."

Ex Miss Universe Olivia Culpo also provided her support, "I love you! You are strong for sharing Michael. I'm sorry you went through this."

Previous "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi took time to criticize Teigen "This disgusting person has shown over and over again who she is and what she is capable of," she wrote, as reported by Nicki Swift.

LeAnn Rimes took the route of leaving kind words instead. She wrote, "Never let anyone steal you light or your life. I am sending you so much love and healing."

Costello is reportedly speaking out about his own brush with the model and cookbook author back in 2014. He clarified that he is not doing this out of spite because he did not want to speak up in the first place. But enough is enough, he hinted.

"I didn't want to do this, but I can not be happy until I speak my mind," Costello, who competed on the eighth season "Project Runway."

The "Project Runway All-Stars" contestant wrote in a lengthy Instagram testimonial on Monday that he absolutely needed to do this in order to recover from what he went through.

"I need to heal and in order for me to do that I must reveal what I've been going through," his post reads.

The designer said Teigen publicly accused him of racism based on a misunderstanding. Allegedly, Teigen caught wind of a "photoshopped comment" from a "former disgruntled employee," stating that he used a racial slur. This comment soon checked out to false and was even removed from IG. However, when Costello reached out to the model to clear his name, instead of Teigen understanding him and even apologizing as she needed to do, he was threatened by the model.

"When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and the everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on," he wrote.

Teigen allegedly pulled some strings, and indeed, his career plummeted. "And wow, did she live up to her words," Costello wrote.

He was blacklisted in many events, and most of his projects were suddenly canceled. Naturally, this broke him for a time, culminating in thoughts of suicide. Read the whole post below.

