Simone Biles Confirms Possible Early Retirement, Excited to Live Beyond the Gym Mat

Simone Biles has the kind of sports career that every athlete would want to covet, but this does not mean she's stuck in it. Despite all the hard work, the awards, and the achievements, she's not letting herself be tied down to one kind of life. She talked about the possibility of early retirement and said that she would really like a life outside of the mat.

Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles is already talking about the possibility of retiring from the sport.

Biles has awards and achievements that cannot be underestimated. She's the first female to win seven U.S. Gymnastics Championship titles, and yet she might be hanging up her leotards soon.

The most decorated American gymnast, 24, figured into a new cover interview with Glamour, and she did not play coy in claiming excitement to see what else the world has to offer off of the gym mat.

Simone Biles Wants To See 'What's Out There'

She believes she can do so much more on top of what she has already done.

"I've already done quite a lot, but I'm still trying to reach new heights and see what I'm capable of," Simone said in her interview, adding, "I'm just really excited to see what's out there in the world and to see what else I'm good at. My coaches Cecile and Laurent [Landi] are from Paris, so I think that would be a good run to end with them there. I'll see where we go."

She added that now that she's grown up literally in the sports, she realized that deciding to pursue one is entirely her own choice. At present, she's still happy with it. In the future, who knows?

Biles Said She's Still Happy

"I'm not a little girl anymore. It's definitely up to me," Simone said. "Nobody's forcing me. Whenever you're younger, you feel like it's a job, and you have to be pushed. But now it's like, This is what I want to do, so that's why I'm here.

Biles has superhuman strength that can make her go places.

In her first COVID-19 pandemic-era competition in May, she landed the most difficult vault in gymnast history - The Yurchenko double pike.

