Angelina Jolie Brings Eldest Son Pax to Meet Ex Johnny Lee Miller, After Their 'Friday Date'

Just a few days after reuniting with her ex Johnny Lee Miller in New York City, Angelina Jolie has gone and seen him again. This time, she allowed her ex to meet this son, Pax-the 17-year-old son she shares with Brad Pitt, another ex-husband.

The "Maleficent" actress, 46, reportedly met up with Miller, 48, at his apartment in Brooklyn on Tuesday, June 15. Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 17, seemed to have willingly went with his mom to meet Miller. It would have been a different story if the kid she had with her was one of the younger ones.

Based on the photos published by the Daily Mail, Jolie and her son were spotted entering the building in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn. They reportedly stayed there for an hour. Unlike her solo visit to her ex, this time they have security in tow.

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer Reacts To Viral Trucker Lookalike, Draws Hilarious Tweets From Fans

Jolie was seen arriving at Miller's apartment sans security back on Friday, June 11. Reports had it that they were having a date at home. At that time, photos obtained by The New York Post's Page Six revealed Jolie entering the building in a trench coat. She also allegedly brought a gift, an expensive bottle of Peter Michael wine, retailing beyond $200.

Her second visit with Pax on Miller's apartment lasted an hour but their Friday "date" is said to have lasted for three whole hours. Jolie reportedly left at approximately 10:30 p.m. It seems that the rumors about her reconciling with her ex did not faze her, since she would not go there for the second time with her eldest if she was worried about what people would say.

It appears too that she must truly trust her ex, because she would not bring her child to see him if she does not.

The actress was already in the city before this date to celebrate her birthday with all her children-Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. She shares the six in a joint custody of with her ex, Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, Johnny Miller's Weird Past

The former couple met in 1995 after co-starring in "Hackers." The whirlwind romance landed them in a marriage in March 1996. At the time, Jolie was just 20 years old.

The said marriage only lasted a year. They separated in September 1997. Divorce was filed in 1999.

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer Reacts To Viral Trucker Lookalike, Draws Hilarious Tweets From Fans

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles