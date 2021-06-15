Erika Jayne is in big trouble after being dropped by her attorneys following the release of "The Housewife and the Hustler"- a documentary that revolves around her and Tom Girardi's legal scandals.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP- a national law firm- filed paperwork to withdraw their lawyers handling Jayne for the case of her estranged husband. They claim that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was already notified about their decision.

Although the reason behind their withdrawal is still unclear, the court document states that the "trust and confidence" between the relationship with their client "had broken down" and it is "irreparable."

The legal counsel had also advised Jayne to look for a new lawyer as soon as possible for her not to face "potential consequences."

There are still no updates on whether Jayne has hired new lawyers.

"The Housewife and the Husler" documentary

The documentary, which premiered on Monday, was produced by ABC and is available for streaming via Hulu. The show aims to expose the embezzlement allegations of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi.

It features legal experts, victims, and Jayne's co-stars in "RHOBH" to discuss the scandals that they are facing amid their divorce.

It has also been stated in the documentary that Jayne isn't clueless about the case that her estranged husband has been handling before as she was listed as a secretary of one of Girardi's LLC (Limited Liability Company)

Jayne was not formally charged, but she needs representation. Jayne and Girardi were accused of embezzling money from the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

Jayne and Girardi allegedly embezzles money to fund lavish lifestyle

As we previously reported, it was late last year when the estranged couple was sued for allegedly using their divorce to grab millions of dollars from the family members of the Jakarta crash victims.

They were sued by Edelson PC, the families' representative. According to legal documents reported by People, the couple had allegedly embezzled the settlement funds for them to maintain a lavish lifestyle in Beverly Hils.

Girardi & Keese, a law firm owned by Girardi, is also part of the lawsuit, and his company is believed to be "on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and swindling funds."

Erika Jayne has not publicly acknowledged her lawyers' recent withdrawal

