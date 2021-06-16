Angelina Jolie Seen In New York With This Powerful Tattoo Referencing Galilei

Angelina Jolie's Cryptic Tattoo Meaning Explored: Actress Shows It Off For the First Time Amid Custody Battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Seen In New York With This Powerful Tattoo: Does It Correlate To Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie appeared again in New York City, flashing a meaningful tattoo she had gotten amid custody battles with Brad Pitt.

According to this article, the "Maleficent" actress was seen walking out of the Carlyle Hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side, which explains the discovery of her tattoo.

She appeared outside the hotel with a white short-sleeve top, a long A-line dark gray skirt, and nude Salvatore Ferragamo slides with a gold accent on top.

The actress mentioned the new cryptic ink in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year.

But this has been the very first time the public saw it.

Angelina Jolie Appears With New Tattoo Referencing Galileo Galilei


The said tattoo reads 'eppur si muove,' which is Italian and translates to 'and yet it moves.'

The Page Six explains the quote dates back to 1633 when Galilei was forced to deny his (true) statement that the Earth moves around the Sun.

Galilei said, "Earth moves and it's not the center of the universe, muttered it to the inquisitors, as if to say that they may have won this battle, but in the end, truth would win out."

This is not confirmed, however, this might be a quote Jolie has been holding on to amidst the long battle with Brad Pitt. 

The "Those Who Wish Me Dead" actress has plenty of other tattoos inspired by her travels, charity work, children, and combative attitude.

Bengal Tiger, Khmer Script, a cross, Geographical Coordinates of her children, a letter, and more are the tattoos she has imprinted on her body.

READ ALSO: Kate Winslet Reveals True Feelings About Marriage to Husband With Dyslexia

What Is Up With Angeline Jolie Now?

The 46-Year old star seemed to be on an extended trip on the East Coast for which the media saw her visit museums and restaurants.

But the story stirs as sources also saw her at the apartment of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

In 1996, Angelina and Jonny got married after working on the same movie "Hackers" a year prior, but they separated shortly and separated in 1999.

Now, comes after Angelina was reportedly left 'bitterly disappointed' after a court awarded joint custody to her ex Brad Pitt.

The actress shares children with ex-husband Brad, 19-Year old Maddox, 16-Year old Zahara, 15-Year old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivian.

The Hollywood actress is allegedly set to appeal the decision with a hearing due for July 9.

READ MORE: Marvel's 'The Eternals' Reveal Their Cast and Characters Including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Gemma Chan

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

