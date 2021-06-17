Kelly Clarkson Problematic? Singer Reportedly Drinking Dangerously Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson reportedly is continuously suffering because of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In June 2020, Clarkson ended her marriage by filing for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. She even launched another bomb by alleging that her husband fraud her.

While the separation drama is yet to be finalized, the 39-year-old talk show host reportedly began to drink more in order to cope with it.

Kelly Clarkson's Drinking Habits Getting Worse?

In an article posted by National Enquirer, it reported that the singer committed herself to drinking wine every day. The situation got worse as her friends described her current state as something uncontrollable.

"Kelly's chugging wine every day! She brushes off concerns about it, but friends think her booze habit has gotten way out of control," the source said.

Clarkson is famous for her love for wine. In fact, her fans always see her holding a wine glass especially when she is not working.

The same insider reasoned out that alcohol became the "American Idol" winner's anti-depressant. Thus, spending her time drinking all day long could help her get over her ex.



However, Gossip Cop investigated the matter and found out that Clarkson is not really drinking every day.

"Part of what makes Clarkson such a beloved figure is her honesty. She's not shy about drinking here and there, including on the set of The Voice alongside the rest of the judges, but it's not as if it's becoming a problem," the news outlet said.

Apart from alleged drinking problems, National Enquirer also presumed that Clarkson had been stress-eating. Still, the same investigative site debunked the claims.

Kelly Clarkson's Real Feelings About Divorce

Right now, Clarkson is neither addicted to alcohol nor has been stress-eating. However, the singer herself admitted that she has been feeling ashamed and guilty after the divorce.

In one of the episodes of her "Kelly Clarkson Show," she opened up to Garth Brooks about the whole healing process. Brooks, like her, experienced divorce so he would know how much shame and guilt one could experience afterward.

"So I'm going through a divorce and there's been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to like help, especially when you have kids and stuff," Clarkson said, adding that she just worked through it.

Fortunately, Clarkson opts to use music to express her feelings and let them all go.

