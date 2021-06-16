Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler will not need to appear before the court after the cable technician himself dropped the lawsuit he filed against the estranged couple.

Cable technician Nathan Beam himself reportedly dismissed the lawsuit he filed against Cavallari and Cutler last week, per WKRN.

The new court documents revealed that Beam exactly dropped the case on June 10. The news outlet, however, did not detail why the technician chose to cancel the filing.

But it was noted that both Cutler and Cavallari were informed of the dismissal via mail.

What Happened to the Cable Guy

The cable guy initially filed a lawsuit where he claimed that Cavallari and Cutler's dog bit him in June 2020. The incident happened when he was scheduled to perform an installation on their property in Franklin, Tennessee.

At that time, neither of them were there. However, he spotted their two German shepherds were unrestrained inside the property. When he tried to leave, one of the dogs named Kona was blocking the driver's door of his truck.

When he tried to pick something up off the ground, Kona reportedly bit his left thumb and fingernail. The dog also held onto his finger "for several seconds."

The event caused him to file a $500,000 lawsuit to cover the damages. He alleged that the incident left him with physical pain and mental suffering.

Kristin Cavallari Deals With Other Things Instead

Following the good news, the 34-year-old "The Hills" alum opened up about co-parenting with the NFL player.

In a new interview with Grazia Magazine, she revealed that they began splitting their home with their three children - Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt, and Saylor James.

"I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week," she said. This allows them to focus on their kids whenever they are together.

In addition, the set-up allows her to have a week off to spend her time with her friends if she wants to. She noted that she does not want to do anything else whenever she is with her kids.

Cavallari and Cutler ended their seven years of marriage in April 2020. She marked the beginning of the divorce process through a photo of them walking away with their backs turned to the camera.

At that time, she said that they both began to grow apart before asking for privacy as they deal with the "difficult" time.

