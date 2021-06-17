Kelly Dodd Blames Braunwyn Windham-Burke for 'RHOC’ Firing, Calls Her Out for 'Destructive Lies'

Getting fired from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," alongside Braunwyn Windham-Burke, does not sit well with Kelly Dodd. In her opinion, she should not be and blamed her co-star for what happened.

After the said firing, Kelly came for Braunwyn on social media on Thursday, June 17. She posted several screenshots of text messages between the two fighting and Dodd outrightly telling Braunwyn she's the one to blame, as reported by Hollywood Life.

The texts showed first Braunwyn checking in on Kelly, which triggered her to launch her offensive against the mom of seven. "This was your fault," Kelly wrote back. "We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political 'woke' BS," she added.

The fact that Braunwyn tried to act chummy with her and even said she's there probably set Dodd off, as she explained in her caption.

Kelly told Braunwyn that her lies about her certainly led to her firing.

"Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either," Kelly wrote. This seemed to have not fazed Braunwyn, though, as can be seen in her replies.

News of Kelly and Braunwyn having been fired from the show came two days ago before this fight.

A Bravo spokesperson told Variety that the pair, as well as Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, would not be seen in season 16. Meanwhile, cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will all be returning.

The former fan-favorite cast member Heather Dubrow and one or two new women are also going to be part of the show.

Before they got into this fight through texts, Kelly Dodd acted cool about her firing. She was on the show since Season 11 and did not show she was hurting by not being able to return. She definitely was not going on a tirade about anyone because of her removal.

She just addressed her exit on Instagram on June 16 and said that she's looking forward to the future after being removed from the show. "The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I'm so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future," she wrote.

On the other hand, Braunwyn, who was only part of the show for the past two seasons, was clearer in her sadness when she told People in a statement, "I'm incredibly sad to not be able to come back to RHOC next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show."

