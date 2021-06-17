iCarly Reboot Recalls Bits Original Show: Things You Missed On Its First Three Episodes From Casts

"iCarly Reboot" officially arrived on Paramount+ last Thursday, June 17, as Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress appeared with a delightful update from its original.

The 13-episode series will follow the gang as they navigate their careers and personal lives in their 20s.

According to this article by E!, the show has given three episodes on its first night.

And all they have offered in the three episodes are giving answers where the rest of the cast is.

Carly Shay lives separately from her brother as she lives along with her new best friend, Harper, played by Laci Mosley.

Carly's best friend Sam, played by Jeanette McCurdy, did not participate in the reunion because she decided to retire from acting. READ ALSO: 'iCarly' Reboot Drops Trailer, Reveals Miranda Cosgrove's New Look, New Cast, and Release Date

Here's A Catch Up From The Casts After Three Episodes On First Day

The show explained Sam's absence in its first episode, "iStart Over," where Carly decided to relaunch her live streaming show yet struggles on starting her plan.

"I don't need a partner, I need Sam," Carly tells Freddie in the show, "But she's off following her bliss with that biker gang."

Just as Carly has returned to their old classic apartment, Freddie returns to living with his mother, played by Mary Scheer.

Even after two divorces, he adopted his stepdaughter Millicent, played by Jaidyn Triplett.

Nora Dershlit, played by Danielle Morrow, returns as "New Nora," recalling the days she used to "kidnap" the gang.

In its second episode, "iHateiCarly" explained that the "psycho" has healed after ten years of therapy.

Of course, Spencer, played by Jerry Trainor, has been doing good as well.

He is finally a successful artist, which he able to garner visitors on his exhibit, brag about his plaques, appeared in its third episode, "iFauxApology."

iCarly Viewers Shares Iconic Crumbs On Twitter Taken From The Show

Perhaps, if you still don't know yet, the "iCarly" star also revived its iconic "interesting" meme on the show, which fans finally have seen in full aside from its intro.



The show has also explained how far the show has become after claiming it is not a children's show now as the main actress cusses on the show!

CARLY CUSSING?!!!?!!! THIS IS NO LONGER FOR CHILDREN EEK #iCarly pic.twitter.com/QKmqfPLOHP — michael (@DWTS_BB) June 17, 2021

The fans are also amazed at how the show used an old dress picked up from the last episode of the original.



Catch up on iCarly Reboot in Paramount+ every Thursday!

