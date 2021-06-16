Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘Rekindled’ Their Romance But On One Condition, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rumored to be back together after almost two years of being apart.

But now, a source confirmed to E! that they are reportedly back together after weeks of the rapper's attempts to rekindle their on-again, off-again romance.

"He really wanted her back," the source told the outlet on Wednesday.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, along with their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City. It was the couple's first red carpet appearance since their breakup.

The 26-year-old Grammy-nominee and the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul posed for pictures while embracing each other.

Travis even expressed his love for his daughter and the KUWTK star as he accepted an award, calling her "wifey." It also became the first time for the "Astroworld" hitmaker to use his nickname for the Kylie Cosmetics creator since their 2019 breakup.

But as the source shared, they are "romantic again" and are very happy with where their relationship is headed.

"They hold hands and are affectionate," and are said to be not shy about displaying public affection for each other.

Not only that, but they support one another and are very constant in each other's lives.

However, though Kylie and Travis picked up where they left off, they are still living apart.

According to the source, Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is still living in his $23.5 million Brentwood mansion, while Kylie and Stormi live in her $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion.

Though they have separated before, neither of them has been interested in dating other people.

The source explained, "Travis is enamored by Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi."

What Does Kylie Jenner Think About Her Rekindled Romance?

The source added how Kylie Jenner loves seeing Travis Scott being a dad and being a constant person in her and their daughter's lives.

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister is grateful that she and her partner are making it work for Stormi.

"They have a great thing going right now and are really happy."

Why Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Break Up in 2019?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a difficult 2019, where news of the rapper DMing and cheating on the billionaire surfaced.

Though they bounced back from the scandal, Kylie joined Travis on a couple of his concert tours, and they even went on a European vacation to celebrate her birthday.

However, when they got home, things slowed down for the couple, and they were confronted with the mundane of life, per an insider who told TMZ.

Kylie Jenner also wanted to have another child with Travis Scott. However, he wasn't ready to play family yet as he enjoys being a bachelor.

Despite that, he planned to be very involved in his daughter's life, and it showed.

