Angelina Jolie Introduced Sons To ’First Love’ Jonny Lee Miller, Real Status of Their Relationship Revealed

Is Angelina Jolie rekindling her romance with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller?

According to reports, the "Maleficent" actress made a bold move to her ex by introducing two of her sons to him.

Last week, Jolie had been spotted in New York City with her kids and turned heads after arriving at Miller's apartment in Brooklyn.

After her first visit, Jolie was once again seen at Miller's apartment on June 15 with her son Pax, 17.

Two days later, The Sun reportedly that not only Miller met Pax, but also Angelina Jolie's youngest son, Knox, 12.

An insider revealed to the outlet that Miller and Knox "got on like a house on fire" during their first meeting.

They described the 12-year-old as a "sweet kid," and the insider believes Jolie decided that Knox was the easiest person to start his introductions with.

Meanwhile, Pax was also reportedly keen on meeting his mother's former husband.

"Pax was curious to meet this guy she's always spoken so fondly about."

Though Pax, Jolie, and Miller only hung out for a short period at the Brit's apartment, the insider also shared how they also got along well.

The insider also maintained that the "Tomb Raider" actress is excited about the possibility of Jonny Lee Miller being a confidant for her 17-year-old son.

The latter also expressed interest in moving to the Big City.

According to the insider, "Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon.

Maybe even for school." "She's glad he'll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face."

Angelina Jolie, Jonny Lee Miller - Are They Dating?

But despite what everybody is saying, Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller have rekindled their romance; another source told People magazine that the two are "just friends."

The pair got married from 1996 until 1999 and have divorced on good terms.

In a previous interview with Heavy, Miller said that he doesn't regret the marriage and is not bitter about it ending.

"Marriage was something that didn't work out, and I had to make the decision sooner or later."

Angelina Jolie also referred to her ex-husband as "still a great friend" in previous interviews.

After their marriage, Angelina Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 until 2003. Later on, she dated Brad Pitt in 2005, got married in 2014, and split in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie share six kids.

