Michael Jackson's Daughter Talks About Suicides Attempted 'Daily,' Hallucinations, and Severe Paranoia

After experiencing bullying in real life and on the internet, the celebrity found herself attempting to end her life multiple times.

Sources report that the 'Space Between' actress experienced cyberbullying during her teenage years.

It is due to strangers on the internet told her to kill herself.

It pushed Paris to attempt suicide daily, and the online harassment made her depressed to the point of killing herself.

Paris explained herself during her "Red Table" interview.

"And I think a lot of that was not knowing who I was, being a young girl going through puberty and probably a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure. It was very difficult."

As she grew up and matured, Jackson achieved a better headspace, accepting the radical thought that it was "not her time" to pass away.

"So it's just a radical acceptance of 'When it's my time, it will be my time,' and I'll wait until then."

The star continues saying that she has found more joys in life as she tries to cope with her situation.

Paris Jackson Shares About Her PTSD

Being the daughter of Michael Jackson has its disadvantages as well as its advantages.

It includes growing up in the spotlight.

Paris Jackson solemnly confesses that she suffers from audio hallucinations and severe paranoia.

This is due to being stalked by the paparazzi throughout her entire life.

According to this article, the 23-year-old hears cameras clicking due to her social anxiety and severe paranoia.

Paris describes it as "pretty gnarly."

"I've been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," the celebrity expounds about her PTSD causing her to have nightmares and locks herself inside the house in the daytime.

Paris says that her illness has affected not only her relationships but her family's reputation as well.

Paris Jackson Confesses to Willow Smith After Telling Her About Religious Family

Paris Jackson recently appeared on "Red Table Talk," with host Willow Smith.

The two talked about serious topics such as coming to terms with "what kind of relationship" they wanted to have.

Based on this article, the musician accepted her queerness for a while now but is still figuring things out as she refuses to put a label on herself.

However, Paris also explained how her "very religious" family regards homosexuality as "very taboo."

"It's not really accepted... There were moments where it was really hard, and like, you feel alone. You feel kind of excluded," says Jackson

The family refuses to acknowledge it, but Paris says her brother has always supported her.

