Kylie Jenner Shares Sad Reason Why She Got Obsessed with Makeup

Kylie Jenner finally confesses her reason for getting lip fillers during the special reunion show of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

On "The Final Curtain Part I," Jenner shares how she began dabbling in makeup.

"My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips. And I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses."

The creator of Kylie Cosmetics admitted that the guy she shared her first kisses with made her felt "unkissable" when he pointed out her small lips.

Kylie took the words "really hard," saying, "Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me."

The comment made the beauty mogul want bigger lips, "I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips."

However, Kylie ended up getting lips filler as her liner technique never satisfied her.

It didn't stop there as the TV personality also admitted to experimenting with facial fillers as well.

Kylie Jenner Confirms That She is Not Getting Back Together with Any of Her Exes But Sees Marriage In Her Future

After numerous headlines about Jenner getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Tyga and getting sighted with ex and co-parent Travis Scott, the KUWTK star finally comes clean.

According to this article, Jenner firmly stated that she is friends with Tyga during the KUWTK reunion episode.

"But we are OK. If I see him out or I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him." The 23-year-old answers.

The CEO of Kyle Cosmetics was also seen recently in New York with Travis Scott, which sparked rumors about them getting back together.

However, according to sources, the two channeled their relationship as co-parents rather than lovers, saying, "They never put any pressure on their relationship."

Kylie's fans have wondered if Kylie is interested in getting married, to which Stormi's mom answered with, "not thinking about marriage but I'd like to get married one day."

No One Knew Kylie Was Pregnant During the Recording of "Life of Kylie"

Kylie Jenner hid her baby bump so well that even the people around her had no idea that she was pregnant.

Farnaz Farjam, the executive producer of KUWTK, shares that the production crew was unaware of Kylie's situation.

"We didn't know. She hid it from the cameras."

Based on this article by People, the director only found out about the pregnancy after one of Kylie's relatives let it slip that the beauty mogul wanted to keep it secret.

"I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was," Farjam continues not to believe that he was being lied to.

Stormi Webster was kept a secret until her birth in February 2018.



