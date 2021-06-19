Royals Payback: Prince Charles Denying Baby Archie's Royal Right, Palace Claiming Meghan Markle is 'Unhinged?'

The saga never stops. The plot thickens. The royals are reportedly out to get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and they're not excluding Baby Archie. It's hard to know now whether these are just reports made by malicious insiders or the truth.

According to Mail on Sunday, Prince Charles is allegedly working hard to make sure that his two-year-old grandson Archie will never be a Prince. Upon Queen Elizabeth's death or abdication, Prince Charles will become king, and his reported agenda is to have a slimmed-down monarchy.

This means that Harry and Meghan's son would have his opportunity to be among frontline royals further restricted.

Prince Charles Altering Key Documents To Prevent Baby Archie from Joining Royalty

The outlet claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually know about this and are incensed by it. A grandchild of the sovereign, after all, long has the unquestionable right to become a prince or at least be treated as a key royal, but Prince Charles is reportedly determined to curtail Archie's rights. He is also said to believe that he got the public's support for this because they wouldn't want to pay for a big and expanding monarchy.

Insiders claimed that this move is exactly why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to drop bombshell information about the palace from across the Atlantic.

Sources however, are claiming Charles won't be deterred. Reportedly, he is already making concrete moves to make sure this happens - altering key legal documents to ensure that Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.

According to a new book by Robert Lacey featured in Times, entitled, "Battle of the Brothers." the palace, especially Prince William, suspected that Meghan was 'hostile to the royal system and already had planned on leaving the monarchy right from the very start so she can go back to America and tell her tales there.

Palace Thinks Meghan Markle is Playing Victim

The book made claims about Prince William feeling Markle stole his brother from him and that palace people view the then-Duchess as having some harmful mental health issues.

The book quoted Kensington Palace courtier as having said, "Meghan portrayed herself as the victim, but she was the bully. People felt run over by her. They thought she was a complete narcissist and sociopath - basically unhinged."

As we say, new things being brought to light from the palace this time, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went against them, are nothing new - just bigger and bolder in their allegations.

