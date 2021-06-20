A new report claimed that Kris Jenner wants to ruin Kanye West until he "crawls on his hands and knees" and apologizes.

Amid the ongoing divorce process between Kanye West and Kim, Kris reportedly wants to join in to ruin the rapper and his career.

In a recent report by Globe, it revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan's matriarch aims to protect Kim from Kanye. The same tabloid said that she is determined to make his life miserable to the point that he would wish he had never been born.

It added that Kris demands an apology from the "Jesus is King" hitmaker for all the troubles he did.

"There's not a day goes by that Kris doesn't flinch with fury over what Kanye did to Kim and the whole family in general," the source reportedly said.

Kris allegedly feels furious over bipolar Kanye's public claim during his presidential campaign last summer. At that time, the 44-year-old rapper claimed that Kim wanted to abort their eldest child.

Because of this, the momager reportedly thinks he tries to ghost the whole clan after the years they shared. In the end, Kris allegedly issued a warning to make Kanye's life a nightmare.



However, this claim looks skeptical as the Kardashians and Jenners sent him birthday and father's day messages recently.

Does Kris Jenner Really Want To Ruin Kanye West?

The investigative site, GossipCop, recently looked into this and found out that Globe only claimed without a basis.

Kris Jenner herself also revealed to the public her relationship status with her former son-in-law through a heartfelt post.

This month, she shared a photo of her with the rapper to mark his birthday. She even put a caption and wrote, "Happy birthday Kanye West."

Even Kim sent him well wishes even though he has been igniting romance rumors with Irina Shayk.

With that said, it is safe to say that regardless of the potential beef between them, Kanye remains a part of the clan.

Kim initially filed a document to dissolve her almost seven years of marriage with Kanye. Through her lawyer, Laura Wasser, the KKW Beauty mogul officially filed for divorce from him.

The estranged couple also agreed to have a joint legal and physical of their four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

