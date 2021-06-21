Greg Ellis came forward to defend the "mischaracterized" Johnny Depp.

For years, Depp suffered from massive losses amid his legal battle against his estranged wife, Amber Heard. After losing his first showdown, the actor faced career turmoil that he lost his notable roles on "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises.

Although his fans already came forward to sign petitions to give back what he deserves, nothing ever happened according to his plans.

Despite that, many people still defend and believe in him, including his co-star and close pal, Greg Ellis.

The two worked together for years in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. While Depp played the titular role of Captain Jack Sparrow, while Ellis played Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves.

Johnny Depp Doesn't Deserve To Be Fired

In his recent interview with Express UK, Ellis noted that Depp is undeserving of all the losses he faced.

"I do find it ironic that a man who is revered and loved and respected by so many people in the entertainment industry - and have nothing but great things to say about him - should be forcibly removed from a movie," he said.

The actor also said that Depp could still possibly come back, although he remains unsure up to what degree it would be.

Ellis added that the 58-year-old star suffered from victimhood culture.

READ ALSO: Was Alex Harvill's Death Truly Accidental? Coroner Unveils Tragic Cause of Death

Meanwhile, when asked his thought about the recent firings, he said that part of the companies' decision is their fear of media. Per Ellis, nobody wants to be associated with someone negative as much as possible to refrain from suffering.



It was not the first time Ellis spoke about Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Last year, he told the same outlet that "Pirates of the Caribbean" fans would always want him to come back.

"If Jack Sparrow isn't a key, if not the key element, to wrapping up a multi-billion-dollar franchise, is it not akin to not having Captain Kirk in [the original] Star Trek?" he compared.

Even Kevin McNally, who played the role of Joshamee Gibbs, shared the same sentiment on Ellis' podcast "The Respondent."

In December, McNally said that Depp should be in the next "Pirates" movie since the franchise itself is very complex. Even a reboot should reportedly include Captain Jack Sparrow.

As of the writing, the Mouse House remains its doors closed to the possibility of Depp's return.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Planning to Ruin Kanye West Amid Rapper's Divorce From Kim Kardashian? Here's Truth!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles