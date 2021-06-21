Gordon Ramsay Shares the Scary Method He Uses to Keep Daughters' Boyfriends Out of The Bedroom

Gordon Ramsay is probably being cheered on by most fathers right now, as he admitted to tormenting and scaring his daughters' boyfriends. His methods can be treated as too harsh, though - at least by his daughters.

The Hells Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay joked that he enjoys making his daughters' boyfriends uncomfortable when they come to visit. He only has one house rule when they want to hang out in his house, though and that is not to go upstairs to the bedroom.

He gave his warning so effectively, as reported by Daily Star UK.

While he is happy to cook for them, the dad-of-five does not want to see them have too much fun in his children's bedroom.

Ramsay, 54, even lamented the fact that his children are no longer the age where they just bring home playdates. Instead, they just bring home dates.

"Four or five years ago, they used to bring friends home, now they bring boyfriends home, which really grates on me," he explained. "I just stand there, about to chop onions and stare at them with a knife, and go 'you are not going upstairs, you little sh**.'

He does not care for excuses about studying or doing assignments together.

ALSO READ: Nicolas Cage Heartbreak: Actor's Mother Died, Cause of Death Tragic

"You are not going to go upstairs and rehearse that English exam, you are f**ing staying downstairs," he recounted. He also shared that even if he welcomes them to his home, feeds them - he also wants them gone as soon as possible.

"What the f*** would you like to eat and what time do you have to be f***ing kicked out of here'."

It is clear that Ramsay's swearing has become a mainstay not just at work but at home so he could keep order.

Ramsay can be described as laudable, though, considering that he's hands-on to his five kids - four of which who are already practically grown-ups themselves.

Gordon is a dad to Megan, 23, Holly, 21, Jack, 21, Matilda, 19, and two-year-old Oscar.

His daughters probably appreciate and respect his tough love, though. He would not have received such a sweet greeting on Father's Day if not.

On this special occasion, Matilda, or known by most as Tilly, posted on social media several throwback photos of Ramsay in action as a dad. She then captioned this with, "Happy Father's Day Dad!! I couldn't ask for a better dad and best friend!!"

Tilly herself has her own fans. She's presently filming "Celebrity MasterChef" in Australia.

ALSO READ: Petition To Drop Henry Cavill From 'The Witcher' Forced Girlfriend to Apologize for Scandalous Photos

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles