Tristan Thompson’s Latest Cheating Drama ‘Not Surprising,’ Per Sydney Chase’s Lawyer

Tristan Thompson is in the middle of some nasty cheating allegations once again.

He has already made headlines for hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's friend Jordyn Woods and a couple more Instagram models.

But the lawyer of his alleged hookup is reportedly "not surprised" about the recent headlines about Tristan's cheating.

Gloria Allred, a high-profile attorney, told Radar Online that she isn't shocked to hear the basketball star was caught sneaking into a bedroom with three women over the weekend.

Sydney Chase claimed to have a months-long sexual relationship with Tristan and claimed that she called things off after learning he lied about still dating Khloe Kardashian.

The cheating scandal only went up a notch when Sydney claimed Tristan cheated on the KUWTK star because Khloe "wasn't is type." However, Sydney immediately lawyered up after Tristan accused her of being a "liar."

He even threatened the model with a cease-and-desist using the Kardashian's legal team, claiming that Sydney made several "false and defamatory statements."

During the time Sydney Chase's lawyers were made known, Gloria challenged, "If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents."

The powerhouse lawyer added, "Khloe Kardashian is welcome to attend. We believe that the truth will emerge through this process. When we conclude our investigation, we will then advise Sydney regarding her legal options."

As of writing, Gloria said that her offer to Tristan Thompson to have a sit-down with Sydney and her legal team "still stands."

Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating AGAIN??

Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian…again. pic.twitter.com/xPG72a9nKl — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) June 21, 2021

The father of two-year-old True Thompson was reportedly spotted getting handsy with several women on Friday during a house party in Los Angeles.

Sources at the party claimed that Tristan immediately went to the bar for some tequila shots, with other witnesses alleging that he disappeared into a bedroom with three women and reappeared 30 minutes later, looking "disheveled."

Another witness claimed that Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend was spotted grabbing a woman's butt during the party.

One partygoer claimed, "He was having a blast. He was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been silent regarding the latest cheating scandal, but it seems like the basketball star doesn't mind.

In the wee hours of Monday, he was spotted leaving a Los Angeles nightclub without trying to hide as he wore a bright yellow sweatsuit.

According to several news outlets, Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship weeks ago, but they were spotted getting cozy with their daughter just a couple of days prior.

