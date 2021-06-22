Tristan Thompson Receives Good News Amid Cheating Allegations and Khloe Kardashian Breakup

Tristan Thompson is currently in the middle of a cheating scandal and his breakup with Khloe Kardashian.

But these aren't stopping him from getting some fantastic news.

According to TMZ, the dad of True Thompson is on the verge of a legal win in his libel lawsuit against a woman who was claiming that he fathered her kid.

The court is reportedly leaning toward the NBA player to get a massive amount of cash.

In legal documents obtained by the outlet, the court said that Tristan might be awarded $53,000 against Kimberly Alexander.

Last year, the Boston Celtics player sued the model for libel, hoping his accuser would be forced to pay $100,000 in damages for the allegations she made against him.

The allegations that claim Tristan Thompson fathered Kimberly's child lost him numerous endorsements deals since brands and companies see him as a troubled athlete.

Further in legal documents, the court may decide on awarding Khloe Kardashian's ex with $50,000 instead of the $100,000 he was initially seeking because he hadn't offered any evidence that he lost endorsement deals due to Kimberly Alexander's allegations.

However, Tristan Thompson had done a DNA test to prove that he isn't the father, but Kimberly reportedly doesn't want to let it go despite the tests showing the basketball player isn't the father.

He even insisted that if Kimberly's child were his, he would have taken his parental duties seriously.

But since the paternity test proved otherwise, he doesn't.

Aside from Kimberly Alexander's beef with Tristan Thompson, she also has been lambasting Khloe Kardashian on social media, which resulted in the KUWTK star sending her two cease-and-desist letters.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson 'Status' Before Night Out



When another woman, Sydney Chase, claimed that she and Tristan Thompson had a rendezvous for months, Khloe Kardashian reportedly broke up with him weeks later.

But their breakup has only been publicized now.

Recently, the Good American founder and her athlete ex were reportedly planning summer vacations together as they continue to work on surrogacy during Father's Day weekend, just before the night he was spotted with three women was exposed.

The former couple was reportedly in a good place despite reports claiming they have broken up "weeks ago."

An insider told People that their relationship was still okay last week, that they even celebrated Father's Day together.

At the time, an insider revealed how the reality star and her three-year-old daughter were "happy to have Tristan back."

But their split was confirmed a few days ago by another source saying, "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloe. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

