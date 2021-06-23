Queen Elizabeth Worried Greatly About Kate Middleton After Prince William Proposed

Royal experts say that Queen Elizabeth once had reservations about Kate Middleton when she married Prince William in 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge is now a much-loved member of the royal family after marrying Prince William, yet the Queen was not convinced of the Prince's choice, at least during the earlier days.

The royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that Her Majesty does not personally hate Kate. Instead, she's worried about her.

She was worried about Kate not having an identity of her own before she made amends with the Prince and the Royal Family.

In her book, "The Making of a Royal Romance," Katie Nicholl wrote about the Queen's misgivings.

"Privately she had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced."

Aside from Nicholl, a royal correspondent, Phil Dampier, also claimed the Queen was worried about Kate's work ethic.

He revealed that Kate was eased into royal engagements with William because he was protective of his then-fiancé.

Dampier told Express UK, "The Queen once remarked Kate doesn't do very much so I think she had a fairly long entrance to the Royal family."

It Took Queen 10 Years To Worry Less About The Duchess of Cambridge

But 10 years on from marrying Prince William and becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, it seems the Queen is realizing that she had little to worry about.

The royal family would be different as it is today without the Duchess of Cambridge. She is a staunch mental health advocate since marrying Prince William in 2011.

After meeting each other at the Prince at St Andrew's University in 2001, they went public as a couple in 2004.

Before long, it became clear that then Kate Middleton was the perfect fit for Prince William. Soon after, Prince William proposed.

Since she entered the Royal Family and took care of three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate's confidence and performance actually soared.

Kate Middleton's "Heads Together" Campaign

She co-founded the "Heads Together" charity along with Prince William, which is a mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation.

We believe that tackling the toughest challenges in early childhood and achieving the long-term impact requires people to come together. pic.twitter.com/f6oXyoSarq — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2021



During the lockdown, Kate also met parents who are homeschooling their kids - earnestly admitting her difficulties and letting other parents know they were not alone.

This year, she made an appearance in Clapham Common to lay flowers in memory of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered a week earlier.

It was even reported that Kate spent her ninth wedding anniversary doing charity work with pregnant women and new mothers.

She also played a huge role in connecting William and his brother Prince Harry following their fallout.

As for her relationship with The Queen, it is clear that the pair are getting along well and are often caught on camera laughing together at official events.

