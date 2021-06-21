Prince William, Kate Middleton Going to the US for a 'Secret Mission'?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a secret trip to the U.S. for a very important mission - to make peace with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also believed to be bringing their children to Santa Barbara, California, to visit the newborn Lilibet Diana.

As of now, Prince Harry permanently moved to Santa Barbara. And due to the ongoing global pandemic, it has been difficult for the two brothers to have a proper heart-to-heart conversation.

According to The Daily Star, the two were locked in a "bitter feud" after Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. And now, the brothers are expected to try and work things out during an upcoming reunion trip.

US Weekly also reports the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to meet their new niece, Lilibet.

They agree that it is also fair that they can visit them at their home.

Princess Diana's Sons In Talks Of Making Amends With Each Other Through A Reunion In America

The source also mentioned that they could resolve a mutual understanding between the two Princes face-to-face than having it on call. Other than that, they will also embark on their "peace talks" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source from the palace said, "There's a shared desire to move on." It seems like Royal watchers will also be desperate to see how Princess Diana's sons will go after they meet up.

There is a mutual desire for the "peace talks" to be kept under the radar in this meetup.

Still, the reunion was short-lived as the Duke of Sussex returned to America shortly after the event ahead of Lilibet's arrival.

The brothers have drifted in recent months, with Harry publicly claiming William is trapped in the institution while criticizing the parenting skills of Prince Charles.

Royal Watchers Believe It May Take A While For The Two To Fix Their Relationship

Despite having always shared an incredibly close bond, the brothers have drifted with each other as Harry publicly claimed William is "trapped" in the institution.

According to this article, while there is still a long way to heal, there is a general feeling that the brothers need to put their rage at one side between one another.

"At the end of the day, William and Harry both realise blood is thicker than water," according to an insider.

