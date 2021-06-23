Scooter Braun Admits Full Mistake On Buying Taylor Swift’s Master Rights, Hurt For Being 'The Bully'

After Scooter Braun's controversial decision to purchase Taylor Swift's recording rights and former record label in 2019, he finally addressed accusations against him.

In a fresh interview with Variety, the 40-year-old record executive admits he regrets how the purchase went down. This also included him acquiring the master rights to Swift's first six studio albums.

At the time of acquisition, Braun automatically received backlash from Taylor Swift's fans, Swifties, who labeled him as a "bully" for buying her hard-earned work.

Braun said, "I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal."

He explained, "All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don't know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused."

"I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate," Braun also added.

However, fans called out Braun as the Grammy Award-Winning singer claimed in 2020 that she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement where she would never say another word about him.

Braun Says He Was Hurt For Being "The Bully" Of The Taylor Swift Drama

In the end, Braun ended up selling the Swift assets to a private equity company called Shamrock Holding, which Variety reports netted him $160 million.

As all of us know, the "Love Story" hit singer decided to re-record all of her songs.

And, Braun says what hurt him the most when it came to all the drama was some calling him a bully, per ET.

"I'm firmly against anyone ever being bullied," he exclaimed in the interview.

As he concluded, he said, "I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I'm proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me."

Swifties In Rage For Scooter Braun's Statements Calling It "A PR Move"

As soon as Variety posted their tweet informing the public they have interviewed their "Music Mogul of the Year," numerous fans of Taylor Swift swarmed under the comments.

looks like gaslighting to me and a PR move to save face now that he's losing money

hmmmmm i wonder what was this ig post about



More stans are in full rage replying with the same tweet regarding her statement about the NDAs that will silence her from Braun.

There were a lot of tweets as well calling Braun as someone who washes his hands over the things he claimed he did not do.

Stop, just stop. Mr. "Insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy".

And lastly, there are more of them who just wanted to silence Braun after all of this commotion as nothing will change the fact on how he became a horrible person for Swift's career.

Dear Scooter Braun



