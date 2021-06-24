Princess Beatrice Reveals Struggles After Learning Condition Diagnosis

Princess Beatrice spoke candidly about the diagnosis she suffered from as a child.

For years, the royal princess has been launching awareness and campaigns to address learning disorders. Now that she is 32, she published a children's book for dyslexic children.

As part of the launch, Princess Beatrice recalled the time when she was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was a 7-year-old kid.

Through the animated version of the book Xtraordinary People, she spoke candidly about the learning disorder.

"It's no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away," she said, as quoted by Express. "But now I see it as a tremendous gift and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths."

The royal princess currently serves as the ambassadress of the global charity, Made By Dyslexia, which was founded by Kate Griggs.

She then revealed that the book will wholly explore how hard it could be to live with dyslexia. The book's seven characters will outline the dyslexic superpowers of the "xtraordinary" characters.

Princess Beatrice made the book even more special by working on it with Sir Richard Branson, who is also dyslexic.

How Dyslexia Affected Princess Beatrice

Apart from the book, the royal princess also spoke up about it in a podcast.

Speaking for Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, she revealed that she found it challenging to live with Dyslexia before recalling the earliest memories she had after the diagnosis.

According to Princess Beatrice, she once got a hold of Beatrix Potter's book and found the pictures very beautiful. However, the words left her clueless about what she was looking at.

"I was put into specialist classes and I remember the teacher looking at me and saying, 'Why do you keep looking at me, the words are not written on my face'," she said.

She also disclosed the times she tended to misspell words and face hard times while reading.

Despite such troublesome health status, she looked at the brighter side and referred to it as the greatest thing that ever happened to her.

According to the NHS, dyslexia is a condition where a patient encounters difficulty with reading, writing, and spelling. It causes problems in enhancing a person's ability to learn.

Some of the symptoms include reading and writing slowly, confusion in ordering the letters, having poor spelling, and struggling with planning.

