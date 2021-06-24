Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially lost their HRH titles soon after they announced their exit from the royal family. In January 2020, Buckingham Palace itself clarified that part before clarifying that they will also no longer receive funds for royal duties.

With that said, the couple is only able to use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even when they started residing in the U.S.

However, a new document clearly stated that the royal prince used his HRH title again despite its official removal.

A copy of the birth certificate of Sussexes' daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, states that her father is "The Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness."

The publication of the new document to the public came after Meghan gave birth to Lili, whose name honors Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, earlier this month.

But Prince Harry's use of the title shocked many people since it snubs the fact that he called out the royal family for racism. During his interview with Oprah, he revealed that some royal members expressed their concern over his son, Archie, and his skin.

The interview eventually sparked major controversy against the royal family, leading people to ask the Queen to completely cut ties from the couple.

Even Piers Morgan penned a column for Mail Online in January 2020, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II should have removed the couple's titles as soon as they left the firm.

Prince Harry Was Previously Snubbed

Before Prince Harry registered his HRH title onto Lili's birth certificate, the Firm actually removed it in a recent event.

Earlier this month, the Kensington Palace launched an exhibition in honor of Princess Diana. Originally, one of the display panels shows the words "Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex.

The exhibition titled "Royal Style in the Making" display includes Princess Diana's 1981 wedding dress and pink suit she wore during her honeymoon with Prince Charles.

READ ALSO: Baby Archie May Still Be Prince Regardless of Prince Charles' Decision and Position: How Is This Possible?

But a spokesman for the Royal Collection Trust clarified that the Duke of Sussex's HRH title would be dropped from the display. The Mirror UK confirmed that the new line turned into "loaned by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex."

Per the spokesman, the His Royal Highness title was only added due to an "administrative error, for which the Royal Collection Trust was responsible."

Following the error, the Royal Collection Trust promised to correct and update the label - clearly stating that Prince Harry shall no longer be called HRH.

READ MORE: Princess Diana's Death Revelation: New Details Surrounding Tragic Accident Emerge

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles