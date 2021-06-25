Erika Jayne is catching a lot of heat again after it was reported that she refuses to submit her bank records to the investigator handling the alleged embezzlement case of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

According to legal documents obtained by People, the petitioning creditors handling Girardi's case filed a motion stated that Jayne declines to submit her bank statements as well as other necessary documents regarding the case.

The investigators needed Jayne's records to find out more information on whether she knew everything from the beginning as it was confirmed that Girardi's law firm had transferred millions of dollars to her in the past.

They added that they would like Michael Ullman, Jayne's accountant, to produce certain documents for the investigation to move forward.

The specific paper includes bank statements, receipts, pay stubs, and more.

Jayne was also slammed as the document stated that she has been "publicly dissipating community assets" through selling her clothes online and flaunting her wealth on the internet.

She has also been accused of preventing the investigators from having contact with her accountant.

Erika Jayne has not publicly addressed the recent accusations against her.

Erika Jayne faces another backlash

Before the recent motion filed against her, she was heavily criticized a few days ago after a seemingly "insensitive" post.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recently took to Twitter and posted a GIF that reads, "Go be offended at your own life." (via Page Six)

Several Twitter users quickly point out that she should not be acting this way amid the legal battle her estranged husband is facing.

"Pretty sure it's your behavior everyone finds offensive." one wrote.

"This is disgusting, disappointing, and incredibly insensitive" another user wrote.

"I dont steal from orphans so i have no need to be offended by my own life." one tweeted.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's embezzlement scandal

As we previously reported, the estranged partners were accused of using their divorce to grab millions of dollars.

Girardi allegedly embezzled the settlement family that belongs to the family members of Lion Air Flight 610 that crashed in Jakarta.

The money he grabbed was allegedly used to fund his and Jayne's lavish lifestyle.

Girardi's law license has been revoked the same month he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Both Girardi and Jayne appeared in a Hulu documentary titled "The Housewife and the Hustler" that revolves around the legal scandal they're facing.

More recently, Jayne had already downgrade from her lavish Beverly Hills mansion to a rental home.

