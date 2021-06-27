Queen Elizabeth Enters a Limited Truce with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Olive Branch Extended!

Despite what Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had alleged the palace, and the royals did to them, Queen Elizabeth seems not to hold any grudges.

This is why, if people thought she would shun the two from official royal events, they are mistaken. After all, when the Oprah interview happened, the Queen herself said it would have the "racism issue" investigated.

Most recently, the Queen has extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by inviting them to join the Royal Family in London next summer. She specifically wants them to enjoy the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the royals, despite having stepped down as senior members and have created their own lives oceans away.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Harry and Meghan are likeliest to to attend Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday parade. This will jut be one of the many activities forming part of the jubilee festivities over four days next June.

The issue is of course whether this is truly a truce or a mere band-aid.

Experts claimed that being invited to the festivities is not a testament to Queen Elizabeth's intentions to make pace. The likelier sign is if the couple is allowed to appear on the palace balcony beside the Queen and other senior royals.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I'm sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there," an expert of these festivities.

"The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there's a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes," the expert further explained.

The news is not really that surprising though. When Prince Harry recently went back to the UK for the unveiling of his Princess Diana's statue, the Queen was the very first to visit him in Frogmore Cottage. He has not even unpacked when the Queen was already there.

"It is quite something," a source said of how fast Queen Elizabeth went to Prince Harry on this particular visit.

"I'm sure they would have plenty to talk about. The Queen would obviously want to see her grandson after everything that has gone on and could take this opportunity to act as the peacemaker," the source explained.

