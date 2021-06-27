Johnny Solinger, a former member of Skid Row, has died. He was 55.

Skid Row and their fans started to mourn soon after they learned Solinger's untimely passing. The group shared the heartbreaking news online, paying tribute to the late member.

On the official Instagram account of the rock band, it shared a black-and-white clip of the American singer-songwriter. The remaining group members penned a short but heartfelt tribute to the rocker.

"We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us," the description said.

Scrappy is Solinger's late grandfather, Willard Jesse "Scrappy" Smith. He served as the late singer's inspiration for his solo album, "Scrappy Smith."

Group members Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith, and Scotti Hill all paid respect to the former member.

Meanwhile, their fans took their chance to remember Solinger's works and left messages on the same post.

One fan said, "i love his works with skid row i love his voice, this is so sad it starts to feel its unreal.....rest in peace johnny solinger."

"i'm so sorry for you loss! he will be missed by many and will be remembered fondly," another added.

Johnny Solinger's Cause of Death

His passing came only one month after he announced that he received a liver failure diagnosis.

On May 8, Solinger wrote on his Facebook account that he had been admitted to the hospital since April. He revealed on the same post that he had been diagnosed with liver failure and that his prognosis was not good.

According to Solinger, he was taking at least seven different medications as he needed to drain the fluid off his abdomen.

Throughout his stay, he lost his strength so much that his doctor advised him to undergo physical therapy, as well.

Prior to his death, his friend created a GoFundMe page to help his family settle his medical bills.

As of the writing, it already reached over $16,000 toward its $100,000 goal. Fundraiser creator Brian Lawrence, who has known Solinger for 20 years, hoped to complete the goal and make the singer feel better.

Unfortunately, he delivered an update regarding Solinger's passing instead.

Johnny Solinger left Skid Row in 2015 after he first joined the group in 1999. He was replaced by former TNT singer Tony Harnell.

