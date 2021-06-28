Music artists are struggling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as they are unsure whether to proceed with the original dates of their concert tours.

Dua Lipa is one of them as she shares heartbreaking news to fans via Twitter.

The "Love Again" hitmaker posted a statement on the social media app saying that she will push back the schedule of "Future Nostalgia Tour."

"I'm utterly heartbroken that we're not able to proceed with my UK and European tour this September and October." she wrote.

"Please hold onto your tickets, as they remain valid for the re-scheduled dates. I can't wait to be back on stage and reunited with you all and have also added even more dates, which go on sale this week." the singer concluded.

This is the third time Lipa had pushed back her tour dates as the shows were initially scheduled in May 2020. However, her team later re-scheduled it for January 2021 because of the high number of COVID cases at the time.

Then more recently, it's finally going to happen in September this year.

Dua Lipa receives mixed reactions from fans

Following her announcement, her fans (dubbed as "Loves") understood the situation.

"no worries bestie, we will be here and celebrate this tour with you no matter the dates" one fan replied.

"oh no, but it's ok, I wait for you no matter how long." another one wrote with a heart emoji.

Even though a lot of fans rallied their support to Lipa, some supporters are disappointed with the change of tour dates.

"girl are you f**king kidding me??? I'm definitely not waiting another year" one fan tweeted.

"why is munich an extra added date?? wasn't it part of the original tour?? im not gonna buy tickets again when i already bought some this doesn't make any sense" a user wrote.

READ NOW: Chloe X Halle Snubbed At 2021 BET Awards; Fans Heats Up 'Silk Sonic Over Ungodly Hour' Debate

Future Nostalgia's success

Her second album, "Future Nostalgia," was a massive success, both critical and commercial. Released at the beginning of lockdown, many fans rejoiced and danced through the quarantine with the singer's hit record.

The Guardian described the album as a "true pop visionary" and gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating.

The record was an homage to the music scene of the 70s, but the singer added her twist and flair, making it sound like a modern song but gives a nostalgic feeling to listeners.

The album lasted 33 weeks on the Top 10 album charts and sold 363,995 copies on its first week in the UK alone. "Future Album" won a Grammy and other various awards.

Lipa gave her fans a teaser of what to expect in her upcoming tour during her BRIT Awards 2021 performance, where she sang a medley from her latest album.

READ ALSO: Cardi B Announces Pregnancy At 2021 BET Awards But Fans Aren't Happy Offset Is the Dad - Here's Why

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles