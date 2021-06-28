Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears' sister, shared an emotional video of her as she wished something for the pop star.

After Spears asked a Los Angeles judge to finally set her free from the conservatorship, her sister wholly supported her amid the battle.

Through an emotional video on her Instagram Story, Jamie Lynn said she wishes nothing but happiness for the singer. She also assured me that she has and will always support Spears no matter what.

According to Jamie Lynn, she refused to speak for her sister in the past years since she believed that the "Toxic" singer could manage. She also thought she was not in the place to speak up before her sister does.

But now that the 39-year-old singer spoke for herself, Jamie Lynn came forward to defend her.

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said.

She added that, while the situation does not affect her directly, she feels concerned over Spears' happiness.

Jamie Lynn On Finally Speaking Up

In the same video, she recalled how she chose to be involved in Spears' life as a sister only. Even as a kid, she did nothing but things for herself.

Per Jamie Lynn, she began paying bills as young as 10 years old. Despite that, she continuously loved and supported the singer.

The #FreeBritney movement was started by the singer's fans in 2009 in pursuit of removing her under conservatorship.

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp Replaced: Mads Mikkelsen Had One Wish Before Taking Over Actor's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts'

"Britney Spears needs permission from her conservators to leave her house or spend any of her own money," FreeBritney.net states.

Amid this online outcry, Jamie Lyn said that although she never used the hashtag, she has been supporting Spears since day one.

In the end, she left a message for her sister, saying that all she needs is Spears to be finally happy.

Apart from Jamie Lyn, her husband Jamie Watson also showed support for his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, Spears' long-time friend Paris Hilton also shared her own story and what it feels like to have a little control over her life.

Hilton particularly shared her thoughts in an interview on "Andy Cohen Live," saying that every adult should be able to live their life.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Faces Massive Backlash For Wishing Death Upon Britney Spears' Parents

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles