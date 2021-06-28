Dua Lipa Moving into Acting? British Popstar Hinted at Possible Big Screen Project

Dua Lipa has a massive success throughout her music career since she released her debut self-titled album in 2016. Her career even skyrocketed with her recent record titled "Future Nostalgia," where she got millions of streams and various awards.

Lipa will not remain as a singer forever as she revealed that she's going to venture out into acting after showing a bit of her performance in the music video "Love Again."

Speaking to The Sun UK, the British pop star revealed that she would like to explore and venture out into acting and start with a minor role.

"I would really like to. It is something I'm definitely up for exploring and figuring it out, maybe with a small role first." the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker stated.

She also mentioned that she feels more confident right now and has been acting in her hit music videos, where she discovered her acting side.

When can we see Dua Lipa on the big screen?

The singer may have dropped a hint that she's filming something recently as her "Future Nostalgia Tour" was canceled and pushed back later this year.

As we previously reported, Lipa took to her social media to announce that she's "utterly heartbroken" because her concert tour will be moved again for the third time.

The shows were initially scheduled in May last year then later got re-scheduled in January 2021.

The "Hallucinate" hitmaker clarified that the tickets her fans purchased initially are still valid for the re-scheduled tour; she also added more shows across the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.

However, the singer did not confirm whether she's filming something at the moment.

READ NOW: Dua Lipa 'Utterly Heartbroken' With This Announcement; Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Dua Lipa has been reading scripts?

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Times interviewed the singer, and she revealed that she has been "reading scripts" as she's planning to move into acting. (via Captial FM)

There was no further information about the said script or what it's all about.

Not the only British pop star to try acting

Dua Lipa is not the only British recording artist who's venturing out into an acting career. In early reports, rising superstar Rina Sawayama was cast to be a part of "John Wick: Chapter 4" alongside Keanu Reeves.

This is the first time that the "Tokyo Love Hotel" hitmaker will be acting for a major movie role.

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Regretting Going Against Family Over Conservatorship Abuse Claims? The Truth

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles