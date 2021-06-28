Britney Spears Regretting Going Against Family Over Conservatorship Abuse Claims? The Truth

Did Britney Spears regret speaking up about her conservatorship woes? Her June 23 testimony brought about many reactions, with several celebrities supporting her and hordes of fans rooting for her. But this does not mean she could be gloatingly happy right now. After all, things can quickly change as she goes against her own family.

But a source revealed that not only was Britney completely prepared to undertake this task, she is also now completely relieved to have done it.

Britney Spears was "very prepared to speak" at her conservatorship hearing, a source reported to Hollywood Life.

During her June 23 testimony, Britney, 39, demanded an end to her 13-year conservatorship, where she revealed all kinds of restrictions she was made to deal with, presumably for her health, but instead becoming in reality, "abusive." She released all her pent-up emotions about her management and father, Jamie Spears, 68, and even wanted them jailed.

Even though there had been a "Free Britney" movement for years, it did not really go far except make people aware that the one super pop star idol could be undergoing negative things in her life. They could not really "free" her without Britney Spears joining the force to call off her conservatorship.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres 'Better Off' Without 'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show'?

This is there the first time that Britney had publicly addressed the conservatorship. Given how much of a big step this is and how complicated her situation right now by coming forward, and the insider says it resulted in her experiencing a mix of feelings.

"She's relieved to have finally been able to speak her truth. She loves her family so much, and she wants to protect them, but at the same time, she's ready to be free of them," the insider explained.

The insider added that Britney Spears really just want her situation to change because she already "feels like a child who never has been able to grow up, and she finally has the opportunity to take control of her life."

The insider even explained that for Britney, what she did was not go against her family or for their relationship bonds to be severed. Instead, she believes that once she regained control of her life, there would be a better chance for her to be close to them.

"She wants to have a relationship with [them] again," adds the source. "She's still close with her mom [Lynne Spears, 66]. They've had issues, though. She loves her dad and wants a relationship again with him as well. Her team would love her to have as much autonomy as possible, but she could still use the support."

Right now, because of what she believed, people are empowered to make comments about her life and how the court should decide, including Britney's exes who knew more or less what she was going through. One issue is whether the alleged contraception she was forced to have is legal.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Almost Didn't Make It To His UK Flight Because of a Police Chase [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles