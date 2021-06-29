Jennifer Lopez Jealous? Ben Affleck Sought Jennifer Garner When He Was Down

Ben Affleck reportedly faced health issues after his split from Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner was the one to comfort him.

People began rejoicing when Affleck and Lopez found their way back to each other. There has been news about them getting more serious, while some even suggest that they are on their way to marriage.

But apart from this, a report in February surely hurt the couple's relationship.

Woman's Day published the article in question about the "Justice League" actor's deteriorating health after his breakup from Ana de Armas.

During that time, Affleck reportedly suffered from health issues and that he might also hurt himself.

"He thought it was forever, but apparently she had other ideas. With all his issues and her being only 32, it was a lot of pressure on Ana," the source added. "His friends are privately unsurprised that she walked away, but they're worried sick for Ben now that he's on his own again."

Amid the painful time, Affleck allegedly sought Jennifer Garner's care, which might make Jennifer Lopez jealous.

However, this does not seem to be the case at all.

Did Ben Affleck Want Garner Comfort Him?

Fortunately, the damaging claim was not true at all.

As of the writing, the actor already began dating Lopez again after the singer called off her engagement from Alex Rodriguez.

In addition, Garner herself made it clear that she does not want to be involved with her ex-husband's life romantically anymore.

READ ALSO: Scarlett Johannson Officially Bids Goodbye To MCU: 'It's Bittersweet'

An intel told E! that the mother-of-three refused to be part of the circus or media attention.

"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids, and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," the source said, as quoted by Elle. "Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father."

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the ex-wife wishes nothing but the best for Affleck.



The actor and Garner first met in 2000 on the set of the movie "Pearl Harbor." During that time, the actress was still married to Scott Foley.

When they reunited on the set of "Daredevil" in 2002, Affleck confessed that he fell in love with her - although he went on to propose to Lopez a few months later. When the two left their partners for good, they confirmed their relationship in 2004 before getting engaged and married in 2005.

Unfortunately, they decided to end their relationship in 2015 but still share their time with their three kids -- Violet, 15; Serafina, 12; and Samuel, 9.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Weeps In New Instagram Video; Expresses Concern Amid Conservatorship Battle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles